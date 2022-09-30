 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung doesn’t play in opener

Warriors Media Day Basketball

Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung poses for a photograph during an NBA basketball media day in San Francisco, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 A. Press

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung doesn’t play in opener

Mac McClung did not play for the Golden State Warriors in their 96-87 NBA preseason win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

The Gate City High School star failed to log in any minutes in a game played at Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena began just after 6 a.m. on the East Coast and broadcast by NBA TV.

McClung was one of four guys listed in the boxscore as “DNP – Coach’s Decision” along with Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Pat Spencer. Sixteen players did see action for head coach Steve Kerr’s club.

The 2021-22 G League rookie of the year while starring for the South Bay Lakers, McClung is in his second season as a professional. He made his NBA debut last season, playing one game apiece for the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

Jonathan Kuminga, who spent one year at Mountain Mission School in Grundy, Virginia, and is a second-year pro as well, scored eight points and hauled down four rebounds for the Warriors.

James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points on Friday as the defending champion Golden State won.

The Warriors play in Tokyo against the Wizards again on Saturday might/Sunday morning at 1 a.m., followed by preseason home games against the Los Angeles Lakers (Oct. 9), Portland Trail Blazers (Oct. 11) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 14) as McClung attempts to make the team’s opening-night roster.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Wingate sweeps past UVa-Wise

Bailey Conner had eight kills and 11 digs and Kaylee Scarce tallied six kills in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Wingate.

Lily Gutierrez dished out 11 assists and Piper Suddeth had nine for the Highland Cavaliers (3-9, 0-8).

NASCAR

Kligerman to race at Talledega

Parker Kligerman, the driver for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Food Country Chevrolet will start from the 21st position today for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

Kligerman has had a solid 2022 season, with one win, along with four Top-5 and six Top-10 finishes.

He has won twice at Talladega, in 2012 and 2017.

