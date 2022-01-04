 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung assigned to Windy City Bulls
LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung assigned to Windy City Bulls

Mac McClung Debut

Mac McClung (Gate City) of the Chicago Bulls was sent to the G League on Tuesday to play for the Windy City Bulls. 

 Chicago Bulls | Bill Smith

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung assigned to Windy City Bulls

The Chicago Bulls sent Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung to their G League affiliate on Tuesday.

McClung had been with the NBA club since Dec. 22 after signing consecutive 10-day contracts and appeared in one game on Dec. 29, scoring two points and hitting his only shot attempt in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

McClung joins the Windy City Bulls and this will be his second G League stint as he played in 13 games for the South Bay Lakers prior to having his contract purchased by the Bulls.

Windy City plays tonight against the Motor City Cruise.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hoppers leads E&H to victory

Alexis Hoppers had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to a 74-49 non-conference win at North Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

Emma Santoro added 12 points and eight boards for the Wasps (6-7), which won two games in a row for just the second time this season.

Callie Haderer (John Battle) added seven points and seven boards in the win. The Virginia High duo of Amaya Lee (six steals) and Taylor Owens (seven points, four rebounds) also contributed, while Brylee Jones had three blocks for the Wasps.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mount Olive tops King

Isaiah Curry and Michael Mays scored 10 points each, but Mount Olive pulled away from King in the second half to earn a 79-68 Conference Carolinas home victory over the Tornado.

Mount Olive outscored King 50-40 in the second half to take control.

Darron Howard added nine points and Curry had eight rebounds for King (5-6, 3-6).

ETSU-W.Carolina rescheduled

East Tennessee State’s men’s basketball game with Western Carolina that was postponed from Jan. 2 will now be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at Freedom Hall at 7 p.m.

ETSU (8-6, 0-1), which hasn’t played since a 82-52 loss at Chattanooga on Dec. 30, will host VMI in its Southern Conference home opener tonight at 7 p.m.

