LOCAL BRIEFS: McClung assigned to Windy City Bulls

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung assigned to Windy City Bulls

The Chicago Bulls sent Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung to their G League affiliate on Tuesday.

McClung had been with the NBA club since Dec. 22 after signing consecutive 10-day contracts and appeared in one game on Dec. 29, scoring two points and hitting his only shot attempt in a win over the Atlanta Hawks.

McClung joins the Windy City Bulls and this will be his second G League stint as he played in 13 games for the South Bay Lakers prior to having his contract purchased by the Bulls.

Windy City plays tonight against the Motor City Cruise.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hoppers leads E&H to victory

Alexis Hoppers had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to a 74-49 non-conference win at North Greenville on Tuesday afternoon.

Emma Santoro added 12 points and eight boards for the Wasps (6-7), which won two games in a row for just the second time this season.