Local Briefs: Mays shoots King to first win of season

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays shoots King to victory

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 23 points and added seven rebounds to lift King to a 93-66 non-conference home victory over Johnson University on Thursday night.

King picked up its first win after three losses to start the season.

Brandon Lamberth added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tornado. Josh Jackson contributed 13 points, Myles McCrary had 11 points and nine boards, and Jaylen Bernard tallied nine points.

Wasps stung by MaloneLevi Seiler made a layup and Simon Blair hit a free throw, all in the final 19 seconds, to lead Malone to a 68-66 non-conference victory at Emory & Henry.

Kevin Grau Rodriguez was the lone Emory & Henry (1-1) in double figures with 10 points. Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) had nine points and five rebounds, Cade Looney (Grundy) added eight points and Patrick Antonelli had nine points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals in the loss.

Malcolm Morgan added eight points and Jalen Leftwich had six for the Wasps.

SWCC slips past Guilford TechSouthwest Virginia Community College pulled out a thrilling 100-99 home win over Guilford Technical Community College.

The Flying Eagles improved to 3-0 on the season.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lee leads E&H past Lees-McRaeThree Virginia High graduates shared the court on Thursday in a NCAA Division II women’s basketball game in Banner Elk, North Carolina, and Amaya Lee was the best ex-Bearcat of the bunch.

The senior guard finished with 14 points, four steals, three rebounds and one assist to lead Emory & Henry to a 63-50 win over Lees-McRae.

Taylor Owens, another former VHS standout, added three points and two rebounds for E&H.

Lees-McRae freshman Dianna Spence, who also played her high school hoops at Virginia High too, finished with three points and four rebounds.

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central) added 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for E&H (1-1), which opened the second half on a 19-6 run to seize control.

Lady Bucs top GamecocksNevaeh Brown hit two free throws with eight seconds left and East Tennessee State held on to defeat Jacksonville State 55-54 in Brooks Gym for the Buccaneers’ third straight win.

Jiselle Thomas led ETSU (3-1) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Kendall Foley scored nine points and Brown had five assists for the Bucs, while Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) added three points, two rebounds and one steal.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King still 2nd in NWCA pollThe King University women’s wrestling team remains ranked second in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) rankings. King has 12 individuals ranked, the most out of any team in the poll.

For the second straight poll, the Tornado are second behind North Central College. King had 85 points while North Central earned 97 points. Colorado Mesa University (77 points), McKendree University (70 points) and Augsburg University (51 points) round out the top five. King (12), North Central (11) and Colorado Mesa (10) were the only schools with at least 10 individuals ranked.

King, which has two individuals ranked at four weight classes, returns to action on November 30 in their first dual of the season at Emory & Henry College.