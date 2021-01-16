 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Mays leads King past Bluefield State
Michael Mays (Tennessee High) fired in 28 points as King University earned a 106-82 win over Bluefield State on Saturday and gave Jason Gillespie his first victory as head coach of the Tornado.

King (1-2) shot 48.6 percent from the field and avenged Friday’s loss to the Blues. Blake Atwood (Johnson County) added 13 points for the winners.

Queens crushes UVa-Wise

Nationally-ranked Queens cruised to a 91-62 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday.

UVa-Wise (0-7) was outrebounded by a 55-34 margin and shot just 7-for-32 from 3-point range. Cameron Whiteside led the Highland Cavaliers with 13 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise wins sixth straight

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored 25 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise cruised to a 79-64 win over South Atlantic Conference rival Newberry.

UVa-Wise (6-1) has won six straight since a season-opening loss at Tusculum.

Tornado triumph over Bluefield State

Trinity Lee’s 22-point, 11-rebound performance led the way for the King University Tornado in a 79-68 win over Bluefield State College on Saturday.

King (1-1) forced 32 turnovers. Bluefield State (0-5) was led by former Tazewell High School star Dani Janutolo’s 11 points, six steals and six rebounds.

ETSU falls in Double OT

East Tennessee State dropped a 79-78 double-overtime decision to Southern Conference rival Wofford on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-8) were led by Mykia Dowdell’s 20 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Pinnix leads E&H

Heavyweight Donovan Pinnix led the Emory & Henry College contingent at Saturday’s Star City Classic in Salem, Virginia.

Pinnix won two matches by pinfall and another by medical default in going 3-2 and reaching the consolation semifinals.

Dalton Biggs (165-pound weight class) and Joshua Brooks (197) also had pinfall victories for the Wasps. No E&H wrestler placed in the top four.

