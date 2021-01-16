LOCAL BRIEFS: Mays leads King past Bluefield State

Michael Mays (Tennessee High) fired in 28 points as King University earned a 106-82 win over Bluefield State on Saturday and gave Jason Gillespie his first victory as head coach of the Tornado.

King (1-2) shot 48.6 percent from the field and avenged Friday’s loss to the Blues. Blake Atwood (Johnson County) added 13 points for the winners.

Queens crushes UVa-Wise

Nationally-ranked Queens cruised to a 91-62 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday.

UVa-Wise (0-7) was outrebounded by a 55-34 margin and shot just 7-for-32 from 3-point range. Cameron Whiteside led the Highland Cavaliers with 13 points.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise wins sixth straight

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored 25 points and pulled down 16 rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise cruised to a 79-64 win over South Atlantic Conference rival Newberry.

UVa-Wise (6-1) has won six straight since a season-opening loss at Tusculum.

Tornado triumph over Bluefield State