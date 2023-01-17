 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Mays earns TSWA honors

  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays earns TSWA honors 

King University senior Michael Mays has been named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) men's basketball Player of the Week after a dominating performance against North Greenville.

The Tennessee High graduate scored 30 points and pulled a then season-high seven rebounds in the Tornado road win over North Greenville. It was the 13th time this season that he scored in double figures, and was the second time this season that he scored 30+ points.

On the season, Mays is averaging 22.5 points per game, and is the Conference Carolinas leader in free throw percentage, where he is shooting 93.4 percent, which places him sixth in NCAA Division II. His points per game ranks him second in the conference, and eighth in the country.

People are also reading…

Mays scored the 1,000th point of his career on Monday against Barton. 

MEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King's Kolikas grapples acclaim 

After winning both of his matches via first period pin, King University senior Austin Kolikas has been named the South Atlantic Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week for the first time in his career. 

Kolikas, who went 2-0 on the week, is 7-7 on the season, with five of those wins coming via pin. His quickest pin came in 52 seconds, which is third-quickest on the team this season.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers

PREP ROUNDUP: Couch lifts Lebanon past 'other' Pioneers

Chloe Couch (Lebanon), Jordan Cannoy (George Wythe), Makayla Bays (Gate City) and Brianna Stacy (Hurley) led their girls basketball teams to victory on Wednesday night...Markel Ray (Graham) and Thomas Gilbert (Hurley) did the same on the boys side. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts