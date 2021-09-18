LOCAL BRIEFS: Mars Hill defeats UVa-Wise

Jimmy Urzua threw three of his four touchdowns passes in a 21-point second quarter to lead Mars Hill to a 44-9 South Atlantic Conference rout of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday afternoon.
UVa-Wise (1-2), which defeated Mars Hill during its three-game spring schedule, took an early 6-0 on a 35-yard pass from Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) to Jamal Fisher just 54 seconds into the game.
Drew Cassidy added a 38-yard field goal to pull the Highland Cavaliers to within 16-9 in the second quarter, but never scored again.
Redwine threw for 189 yards, while Fisher had five receptions for 70 yards. The Cavaliers managed just 52 yards on the ground. Deandre Williams and Patrick Taylor had 10 tackles each in the loss.
UVa-Wise will host Carson-Newman on Saturday at noon.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Abingdon’s Phillips first at Fender’s Farm, Arrington 3rd
Abingdon senior Dylan Phillips took top honors at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival on Saturday morning in Jonesborough.
Phillips, who finished the 3.1 mile course in 16:29.20, led the Falcons to a first place team finish. Jack Bundy placed fourth, Todd Pillion II was sixth and Gregory Poisson finished 15th for the Falcons. Sullivan East’s Jacob Witcher placed ninth for the Patriots.
Tennesee High junior standout Zoe Arrington placed third in her first girls high school race of the season. Arrington, who finished the trek in 19:41.40, finished behind Science Hill’s Trinny Duncan and Natalie Nery of Asheville.
Makaleigh Jessee (5th place) and Aleah Dorn (12th) led the Falcons to a fourth place team finish. Cara Taylor of West Ridge finished eighth. Science Hill won the girls team competition.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins in Lee Invitational
King University’s Julie Ward had 13 kills, 10 digs and three aces to lead the Tornado to a 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23 win over Kentucky State in the Lee University Invitational on Saturday in Cleveland, Tennessee.
Katie Harless handed out 24 assists and added 15 digs for King (4-5). Claire Wilson had 16 digs.
Newberry sweeps past UVa-Wise
Rylee Waye had 10 digs and Kelsey Green added eight digs and three kills for UVa-Wise (2-7, 0-4) in the Highland Cavaliers’ 25-18, 25-9 25-15 South Atlantic Conference home loss to Newberry.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
E&H plays Transylvania to a draw
Emory & Henry (4-0-2) remained unbeaten on the season, playing Transylvania to a 0-0 draw. It was the Wasps’ second straight two-overtime tie after starting the year with a 4-0 mark.
King falls to Mount Olive
Mount Olive (5-0-1, 2-0) scored just 14 seconds into the match and went on to take a 3-0 Conference Carolinas win over King University (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday in Bristol, Tennessee.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King falls to Mount Olive
The King men got the same treatment as the women from Mount Olive, dropping a 5-0 Conference Carolinas decision to the Trojans. King fell to 2-2-1, including an 0-2-0 league mark.