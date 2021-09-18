LOCAL BRIEFS: Mars Hill defeats UVa-Wise

Jimmy Urzua threw three of his four touchdowns passes in a 21-point second quarter to lead Mars Hill to a 44-9 South Atlantic Conference rout of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday afternoon.

UVa-Wise (1-2), which defeated Mars Hill during its three-game spring schedule, took an early 6-0 on a 35-yard pass from Lendon Redwine (Dobyns-Bennett) to Jamal Fisher just 54 seconds into the game.

Drew Cassidy added a 38-yard field goal to pull the Highland Cavaliers to within 16-9 in the second quarter, but never scored again.

Redwine threw for 189 yards, while Fisher had five receptions for 70 yards. The Cavaliers managed just 52 yards on the ground. Deandre Williams and Patrick Taylor had 10 tackles each in the loss.

UVa-Wise will host Carson-Newman on Saturday at noon.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Abingdon’s Phillips first at Fender’s Farm, Arrington 3rd

Abingdon senior Dylan Phillips took top honors at the Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival on Saturday morning in Jonesborough.