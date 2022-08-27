LOCAL BRIEFS: Marion wins volleyball tournament

Ella Moss put in a full day’s work – 20 kills, 24 digs, eight blocks, seven aces – as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes went 5-0 to win the Eastern Montgomery Invitational volleyball tournament.

Marion beat Eastern Montgomery (25-17, 25-18), Alleghany (25-12, 25-22) and Covington (25-23, 25-20) in pool play. The ‘Canes then dispatched Eastern Montgomery (25-23, 25-21) in the semifinals and Covington (25-20, 25-20) in the championship match.

Aubree Whitt (22 service points, 21 assists, 18 kills, nine digs), Brooke Langston (11 kills, 11 blocks, six aces), Haley Freeman (43 assists) and Kursten Thomas (eight kills) also helped Marion improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Scarlet Hurricanes host Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise wins opener

Kaylee Scarce slammed down 13 kills as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 win over Bluefield State.

The Highland Cavaliers also got five kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor.

King collects first win

Jersey Wines (Volunteer) had 22 digs and four assists as King University outlasted Christian Brothers for a 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 win over Christian Brothers on Saturday at a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bailey Fersner added 16 kills for King (1-3), which later suffered a 29-27, 25-12, 25-23 loss to Carson-Newman.

E&H goes 0-for-Idaho

Emory & Henry College fell to 0-4 after dropping a pair of matches on Saturday during a tournament in Nampa, Ohio.

Rollins rolled to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Wasps, while Northwest Nazarene notched a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 victory over E&H. Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had six kills in the loss to Northwest Nazarene.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Warren Wilson edges Wasps

Emory & Henry College opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Warren Wilson.