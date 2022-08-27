 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Marion wins volleyball tournament

marion

Ella Moss put in a full day’s work – 20 kills, 24 digs, eight blocks, seven aces – as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes went 5-0 to win the Eastern Montgomery Invitational volleyball tournament.

Marion beat Eastern Montgomery (25-17, 25-18), Alleghany (25-12, 25-22) and Covington (25-23, 25-20) in pool play. The ‘Canes then dispatched Eastern Montgomery (25-23, 25-21) in the semifinals and Covington (25-20, 25-20) in the championship match.

Aubree Whitt (22 service points, 21 assists, 18 kills, nine digs), Brooke Langston (11 kills, 11 blocks, six aces), Haley Freeman (43 assists) and Kursten Thomas (eight kills) also helped Marion improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Scarlet Hurricanes host Smyth County rival Chilhowie on Monday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

UVa-Wise wins opener

Kaylee Scarce slammed down 13 kills as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise opened the season with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-14 win over Bluefield State.

The Highland Cavaliers also got five kills from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor.

King collects first win

Jersey Wines (Volunteer) had 22 digs and four assists as King University outlasted Christian Brothers for a 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 20-25, 15-10 win over Christian Brothers on Saturday at a tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Bailey Fersner added 16 kills for King (1-3), which later suffered a 29-27, 25-12, 25-23 loss to Carson-Newman.

E&H goes 0-for-Idaho

Emory & Henry College fell to 0-4 after dropping a pair of matches on Saturday during a tournament in Nampa, Ohio.

Rollins rolled to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-18 win over the Wasps, while Northwest Nazarene notched a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 victory over E&H. Carley Williams (Tennessee High) had six kills in the loss to Northwest Nazarene.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Warren Wilson edges Wasps

Emory & Henry College opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Warren Wilson.

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Seventeen high school football games are on the slate tonight across the region. Check out the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff. 

PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

A pair of Virginia High School League football games will be played tonight, including Todd Tiller's debut at Honaker against Lebanon, along with George Wythe and Radford. 

Lebanon rallies past Honaker to claim Coal Bowl

 It was the beginning of a new era of football for the two Russell County foes that met up Thursday night in Honaker.

Darrell Taylor will look back on the beginning of their new chapter in Russell County with a smile.

