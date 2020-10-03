LOCAL BRIEFS: Mance wins South Carolina debut

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Mance victorious in South Carolina debut

Former Richlands football coach Greg Mance led Loris High School to a 12-7 win over Waccamaw in his debut as head coach of the Lions.

Mance coached at Richlands for 23 seasons before leaving for Loris after last season.

COLLEGE MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

Metcalf wins for King

King University junior Blaine Metcalk won the SWU Warrior 5K meet on Friday, finishing in 16:42.2 at Southern Wesleyan in Central, S.C.

Josh Booher (17:20.7) placed sixth for the Tornado, while Jesus Pacheco (17:30.2) was ninth in helping the Tornado to a second place finish in the three-team event.

Kade McDonald (12th, 17:36.9), Joel Parker (13th, 17:39.4) and Jake Allison (15th, 17:55.5) also had strong finishes for the Tornado.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY

King women place third in season opener

Meg Davis finished sixth in leading King to a third place finish at the Southern Wesleyan 5K meet on Friday at Central, S.C.

King placed three individuals in the top 10 – including Davis (21:14.7), seventh place finisher Katy Neubert (21:16.0) and Destiny Haller, who was eighth in 21:28.6. Grayson Howe placed 17th in 22:41.2 to help the Tornado finish third in a field of four teams.

Both King programs return to the course on Oct. 16 at Queens University of Charlotte.

COLLEGE BASS FISHING

King duo claims 30th in Kentucky

The King University duo of Jacob Lovell and Dillon Bryant placed 30th in the Bassmaster Carhartt College Series completed on Friday at Lake Cumberland in Russell County, Kentucky.

The Lovell-Bryant team finished 30th with a catch that measured 14 points and 11 ounces.

King was also represented by the duo of Hunter McClaskey and Nicholas Gilbert, along with Landon Lawson and Donavan Carson.

King will participate in the Bassmaster Carhartt College National Championship on Oct. 29-31 at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Fla.