LOCAL BRIEFS: Malone overpowers E&H
A late 7-0 run gave Malone all the momentum it needed in an 80-72 men’s basketball win over the Emory & Henry College Wasps on Monday afternoon.

E&H (7-4) got a 19-point, five-rebound, two-block performance from Grundy High School graduate Cade Looney, while Malcolm Morgan scored 20 points in the setback.

The Wasps return to the court on Jan. 1 at Brewton-Parker.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Fritz joins ETSU staff

Former Dobyns-Bennett High School star Nathan Fritz has been hired as an assistant coach at East Tennessee State University.

Fritz spent the 2021 season as the pitching coach for the King University Tornado. He was a star pitcher at D-B, Milligan University and had a stint with the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins in 2008.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Small leads King

Christian Small had a sixth-place in the 141-pound weight class to lead the way for King University’s contingent at the Midwest Classic in Indiana.

