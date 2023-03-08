PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 21

Gate City graduate Mac McClung scored 21 points for the Delaware Blue Coats in a 106-88 road win over the Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

McClung was 9 for 13 from the field, while connecting on two 3-pointers and a free throw. He added four rebounds and three assists.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boyd steps down at SWCC

Scotty Boyd, who has been the men’s basketball coach at Southwest Virginia Community College for the last four seasons, has stepped down from his position.

Boyd was 29-53 over three seasons at SWCC, with the 2020-21 season cancelled by Covid. The Flying Eagles averaged 88.3 points per game during his tenure, leading the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in 3-pointers made this season with 351. SWCC started 8-2 this season before injuries and defections eventually led to a final 9-21 mark.

“I want to thank the administration at SWCC for the opportunity and support over the last four years,” said Boyd, a former boys basketball coach at Honaker.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cavs rally past WolvesSarah Barrett and Hannah Richardson clubbed two-run home runs in a four-run fifth inning to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 5-4 South Atlantic Conference home win over Newberry.

Richards drove in three runs and Barrett finished with two, while Makenna Falwell struck out 10 in seven innings to pick up the win.

Lebanon graduate Kara Long doubled for the Highland Cavaliers (3-14, 1-6).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps drop slugfest to Chowan Triston Hensley had three hits, including a triple, drove in three runs and scored twice in Emory & Henry’s 15-14 10-inning non-conference win at Chowan.

Emory & Henry (7-13) matched Chowan with 16 hits each, including two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored by Garrison Bullock.

Mars Hill blows past TornadoLebanon graduate Preston Steele had three hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs in King’s 9-6 non-conference loss at Mars Hill.

Ethan Hawkins added three hits for King (8-8), while Derek Martin and Chase Hilliard had two apiece. Tennessee High graduate Mason Johns started on the mound for the Tornado.

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Norum earns league honorsFor the second time this season, King University golfer Åasmund Norum has been named the Conference Carolinas Men’s Golfer of the Week after a 15th-place finish at the Bearcat Classic last weekend in Florida. Norum, a sophomore from Inderoy, Norway, shot a season-best 69 in the first round before carding a 74 in the second round. He closed the tournament with a score of 72 in round three, finishing with a total score of 215, which ties his career-best from last season.