LOCAL BRIEFS: Mac McClung eligible to play for Red Raiders

Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung found out on Friday that he was eligible to play immediately for the Red Raiders during the 2020-21 men’s basketball season.

The former Gate City High School superstar averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the previous two seasons at Georgetown University. He announced he was transferring on May 13 and had to wait for the NCAA to grant a waiver to play this winter and that news came down on Friday

NASCAR

BMS to host just one Xfinity race in ‘21

Bristol Motor Speedway is slated to host just one Xfinity Series race in 2021, possibly due to Bristol’s spring race running on a dirt surface.

According to the ‘21 schedule that was released on the NASCAR Xfinity Twitter feed on Friday, BMS will host its lone Xfinity Series race, the Food City 300, on Sept. 17, which is the regular season finale. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will follow on Sept. 18.

Only once since the series began in 1982 has Bristol not hosted two races on the circuit, that being in 1984.