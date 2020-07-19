Former Gate City High School and University of Virginia’s College at Wise golfer Clint Lowe won the championship flight on Sunday at the Lonesome Pine Country Club men’s invitational in Bog Stone Gap.
Lowe shot rounds of 69 and 68 as his total of 137 was three shots better than runner-up Matt Dotson.
