LOCAL BRIEFS: Looney, Elswick win Black Diamond cross country titles
LOCAL BRIEFS: Looney, Elswick win Black Diamond cross country titles

The Grundy duo of Jessi Looney and Kaleb Elswick won Black Diamond District cross country individual championships on Wednesday in Council.

The Grundy girls had four of the top eight runners to win the team title, while the Golden Wave boys also finished on top, with Elswick one of five to finish in the top nine.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King picked 4th in Conference Carolinas

The King women’s basketball program is the preseason choice to finish fourth in the Conference Carolinas preseason coaches’ poll released on Friday.

Belmont Abbey, which advance to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight last season, received eight of 13 first place votes to finish on top, followed by Barton, who finished just two points behind the Crusaders. Emmanuel was third, followed by King.

King, which is led by first-year head coach Michael Phelps, has two returning all-Conference Carolinas performers in guards Trinity Lee and Kiki Samsel, in addition to Ryleigh Fritz. The Tornado, which finished 10-7 last season, will open its season on Thursday with an exhibition at the University of Memphis.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Ellis has interim tag removed

King University has elevated Brandon Ellis to head men’s and women’s cross country and track coach on a permanent basis. Ellis earned that designation, leading the King women to the Conference Carolinas cross country championship last weekend, the Tornado’s second title in three years.

Ellis was an assistant for King when that first title was won in 2019.

