Local Briefs: Longtime XC coach Smith has died

Former Battle teacher, coach dies
Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.
A beloved teacher at the Washington County school with an outgoing personality, Smith was a fixture on the local running scene.
Smith began the cross country program at John Battle in 1973 and was head coach of the Trojans through the 2000 season. He was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park and a race has been ran there each fall known as the Randy Smith Classic since 2007.
Limestone digs past Tornado
Warren Davis had 13 kills and 12 digs and Mason Martindale added eight kills and five digs in King’s 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 loss to Limestone on Friday at the Student Center Complex.
AJ Drooker contributed 30 assists, 14 digs and two aces for the Tornado (1-6) m which will host Charleston (W.Va.) today at noon.
Lacrosse coming to Tennessee schools
The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Legislative Council unanimously voted to sanction boys and girls lacrosse beginning with the 2024-2025 school year during a special called meeting on Thursday.