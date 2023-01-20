 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Longtime XC coach Smith has died

John Battle logo

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Former Battle teacher, coach dies

Randy Smith, the longtime cross country coach at John Battle High School, passed away on Thursday according to school officials.

A beloved teacher at the Washington County school with an outgoing personality, Smith was a fixture on the local running scene.

Smith began the cross country program at John Battle in 1973 and was head coach of the Trojans through the 2000 season. He was the mastermind behind the cross country course at Sugar Hollow Park and a race has been ran there each fall known as the Randy Smith Classic since 2007.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Limestone digs past Tornado

Warren Davis had 13 kills and 12 digs and Mason Martindale added eight kills and five digs in King’s 26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 loss to Limestone on Friday at the Student Center Complex.

AJ Drooker contributed 30 assists, 14 digs and two aces for the Tornado (1-6) m which will host Charleston (W.Va.) today at noon.

TSSAA

Lacrosse coming to Tennessee schools

The Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s Legislative Council unanimously voted to sanction boys and girls lacrosse beginning with the 2024-2025 school year during a special called meeting on Thursday.

Stoneman following legend at Oak Hill

Stoneman following legend at Oak Hill

For 37 years, Steve Smith was the face of Oak Hill Academy basketball...Yerrick Stoneman is trying to fill those shoes a the new head coach of the Warriors.

LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Union track stars faring well at next level

LOCALS IN COLLEGE NOTES: Union track stars faring well at next level

The state of Union High School graduates competing in track and field at the next level is strong.

South Carolina-Upstate’s Keyandre Davis, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett and Alice Lloyd College’s Dakota Owens – all former standouts for the Bears – fared well during indoor meets this past weekend.

