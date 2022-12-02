Local Briefs: Locals selected to all-state team

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Maiden earns first team honors

Patrick Henry senior Avery Maiden has been chosen as a first team selection to the VHSL Class 1 All-State volleyball team.

Maiden led the Rebels to the Hogoheegee District title and a Region 1D tournament runner-up finish.

Chilhowie’s Hannah Goodwin and Josie Sheets were second team honorees, leading the Warriors to the Region 1 championship. Patrick Henry’s Lauren Stauffer was also a second team selection.

Class 1 state champion Auburn swept top honors, with Avery Zuckerwar claiming player of the year, while coach of the year went to Sherry Millirons.