PREP WRESTLING

Satterfield leads locals

at VHSL Girls OpenUnion freshman Kyndal Satterfield led the contingent of 10 grapplers from far Southwest Virginia during the inaugural VHSL Girls Open wrestling championships that concluded on Saturday at Unity Reed High School in Manassas.

Satterfield placed third in the 146-pound weight class.

“It’s empowering,” Satterfield said. “Women’s wrestling is the biggest growing sport in America. Being a part of this is an unreal feeling.”

Satterfield was pinned by Brentsville District’s May Cuyler in the semifinals, but bounced back by pinning Savannah Atkinson of J.R. Tucker in 1:59 in the third-place match.

“I came in aggressive,” Satterfield said. “I got good shots. The conditioning, teammates, drilling, coaching and community that I’ve had helped me. … Losing in the semifinals came with disappointment, but it pushed me to keep going. Wrestling is hard; it will beat the brakes off of you but you can’t stop moving.”

Satterfield is in her first year wrestling and is the younger sister of Johnny Satterfield, who finished as runner-up at 175 pounds at last week’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament.

Kendi Dye of Richlands (118) and Virginia High’s Chelsey King (225) brought fourth-place medals back to the area.

Dye compiled a 4-2 record in the event, while King was 2-2.

John Battle’s Karilyn Streit (112) won four of her six matches, but did not place.

J.I. Burton’s Jaselyn Baker (106), Addison Deel of Richlands (106), Virginia High’s Gwen Peters (106), Richlands’ Lynzie Wroaten (112), Sara Richards of Virginia High (127) and J.I. Burton’s Abigail Adams (146) also competed in the two-day tournament.

Tennessee High’s Moore

places fifth Tennessee High wrestler Eli Moore placed fifth in the 126-pound weight class at the TSSAA Division Wrestling Championships that were completed on Saturday in Franklin, Tennessee.

Moore defeated Thomas Brown of Page 5-1 in the final consolation road.

Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones (160 pounds) and Aidan Smith (106) of Tennessee High finished sixth in their respective weight classes.

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung scores 15 Mac McClung scored 15 points on Saturday night in helping the Delaware Blue Coats post a 136-121 NBA G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

The ex-Gate City High School star was 6-for-14 from the field and also had five assists, three rebounds, one steal and three turnovers.

McClung had a double-double on Friday night in Delaware’s 111-107 loss to the Motor City Cruise as he scored 13 points and dished out 11 assists.

He shot 6-for-14 from the field and 1-for-7 from 3-point range to go along with five rebounds, one block and two turnovers.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UVa-Wise secures

SAC postseason berth Gate City graduate Bradley Dean contributed 26 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 90-68 South Atlantic Conference home rout of Lenoir-Rhyne, securing the Highland Cavaliers a berth in the upcoming SAC tournament, a first for the program since joining the league.

Eastside graduate Luke Lawson tallied 28 points and six boards for UVa-Wise (9-9, 17-11). Patrick Shelley added 16 points and eight boards for the Cavs.

UVa-Wise, which is the third seeded team out of the Mountain Division, will visit Piedmont Division second seed Newberry in a SAC opening game on Wednesday. The winner will face Mountain Division top-seed Lincoln Memorial or Piedmont Division fourth seed Coker on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. The championship will be played on Sunday in Greenville.

Emory & Henry falls at Newberry Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 25 points and Jake Moynihan added 19 points and five rebounds in Emory & Henry’s season-ending 78-76 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Newberry.

Emory & Henry (15-13, 6-12), which did not make the eight-team SAC tournament field, also received 11 points and four assists from Jalen Leftwich and 10 points and six boards by Malcolm Morgan.

King’s 3 lifts Bucs to win Jordan King’s canned a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift East Tennessee State to a 63-62 Southern Conference regular season ending home win over North Carolina-Greensboro.

ETSU (12-19, 8-10) was led by King, who hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Jaden Seymour added 17 points and seven rebounds and Justice Smith and Jalen Haynes add eight points apiece for the Buccaneers, who will open Southern Conference tournament action on Saturday against Western Carolina in Asheville, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps sting Wolves

Breanna Yarber (Sullivan Central/Patrick Henry) scored 15 points and Emma Santoro added 13 points and seven rebounds to lift Emory & Henry to a 63-58 South Atlantic Conference season ending victory at Newberry.

Emory & Henry (8-18, 5-13), which did not make the eight-team SAC tournament field, also got nine points from Brylee Jones, while Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee contributed seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

Cavs finish on three-game win streak

Nia Vanzant’s 31 points led the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to an 80-77 South Atlantic Conference home win over Lenoir-Rhyne to end the season by winning three games in a row.

UVa-Wise (16-13, 7-11), which did not make the eight-SAC tournament field, also receiving 18 points, 10 assists and six rebounds from Caitlyn Ross. Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) and Sable Burnside scored 10 points apiece for the Highland Cavaliers, which also got nine rebounds by Burnside and seven each from Kaitlin Bailey and Katlin Burger. Bailey also blocked three shots.

ETSU survives in double overtime

Nevaeh Brown scored 21 points — connecting on 11 of 15 three throws — to lead five scorers in double figures in East Tennessee State’s 90-84 Southern Conference double-overtime victory at Western Carolina to end the regular season.

Jiselle Thomas had 19 points for ETSU (22-8, 9-5), which will open Southern Conference tournament play on Thursday in Asheville. Kendall Folley (14 points), Journee McDaniel (14 points, eight rebounds) and Jakhyia Davis (11 point, nine boards) also contributed for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore added nine points in the win.

Flying Eagles grounded

Richard Bland College snapped a three-game win streak for Southwest Virginia Community College, defeating the Flying Eagles 87-60 in Wardell.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Indians sweep Emory & Henry

Catawba banged out 17 hits, including five home runs, and also took advantage of four Emory & Henry errors to wallop the Wasps 16-0 in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference twinbill.

Wayne Mize, who had one of three E&H (4-10, 0-3) hits in the nightcap, and Matthew Long homered in Emory & Henry’s 13-2 opening game loss to the Indians.

King blanked twice by Lions

Emmanuel silenced the King bats, winning 3-0 and 1-0 in a Conference Carolinas twinbill sweep in Georgia.

Garret Huffman and Conner Hyatt had two hits in the opener for King (7-3, 1-3). Grant Carlton and Michael Cordova allowed just four hits on the mound.

Drew Moore scattered just five hits in the second game loss to the Lions. Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had one of four hits for the Tornado.

Eagles shut down Buccaneers

Noah Webb had two of ETSU’s three hits in a 9-0 loss at Georgia Southern, whose four hurlers struck out 11 and walked one.

ETSU (2-4), losers of three in a row, will complete the series today with the Eagles.

Eagles swept in High Point

Southwest Virginia Community College fell 10-0 and 16-5 at Guilford Technical Community College to fall to 3-9 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Cavs swept by Lions

Lebanon graduate Kara Long and McKenna Falwell had two hits each and Megan Wilson drove in two runs in the Highland Cavaliers’ 13-5 opening game loss.

Long had an RBI double and fellow Lebanon graduate Alivia Nolley was the hard-luck loser as UVa-Wise (2-10, 0-2) dropped the second game, 2-1.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Tornado finishes 6th in Super Regionals

The King University men’s wrestling team finished sixth at the NCAA Super Region II Championships with five placers, led by Trent Mahoney and Clint Morrisette.

Mahoney finished second in the 157-pound class, while Morrisette was third at 184 pounds. Franky Medina, Bo Perkins and Jacob Telles also had two wins for the Tornado.

Mahoney and Morrisette will compete on March 10-11 at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.