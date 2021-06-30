LOCAL BRIEFS: Locals fall in VSGA event

GOLF
Locals fall in VSGA event
Tazewell’s Buck Brittain advanced to the Round of 16 at the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship in Petersburg on Wednesday, the top finish among local competitors.
Brittain, the defending VSGA Senior Amateur champ, posted a 1-up win over Chesapeake’s Trey Marion in the Round of 32, before losing 1-up to Reston’s Ryan Patrick.
Brothers Channing Blevins and Benson Blevins from Wytheville both lost in the Round of 32.
High Point University’s Adam Hooker (Lebanon) and Bluefield native Ben Ramsey did not advance past the stroke play portion of the event.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia Tech’s Radford enters transfer portal
Virginia Tech second leading scorer Tyrece Radford has entered the transfer portal, according to The Roanoke Times.
Radford ranked second on the team in scoring (12.2 ppg) as a third-year sophomore last season. He also ranked third on the team in rebounding (5.9 rpg) and first in minutes (32.2 mpg). The small forward/off-guard tied for fourth in assists (37).
Radford becomes the third Hokie to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Reserve guard Jalen Cone entered the portal in March and opted to transfer to Northern Arizona. Backup guard Joe Bamisile also entered the portal in March; he decided to transfer to George Washington.
Today is the NCAA deadline to enter the portal for athletes who want to transfer without sitting out a year.
Radford was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier, and was found guilty of first-offense driving under the influence. He also pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon.
He was sentenced to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended. He was also placed on probation for 12 months.
DISTANCE RUNNING
Crazy 8s returns to Kingsport
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ballad Health & Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8K Run will return on July 17 as part of the Kingsport Fun Fest.
According to event co-director Hank Brown, this year’s event will include no prize money or invited athletes. Brown hopes that part of the event will return next summer.
A youth race will open the festivities, followed later in the day by a 3K Run/Walk and the 8K Run.
Visit crazy8s.org for more information or to register for a Crazy 8s event.