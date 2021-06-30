LOCAL BRIEFS: Locals fall in VSGA event

Today is the NCAA deadline to enter the portal for athletes who want to transfer without sitting out a year.

Radford was suspended Jan. 25 after being arrested by Blacksburg police a day earlier, and was found guilty of first-offense driving under the influence. He also pleaded no contest to carrying a concealed weapon.

He was sentenced to a 60-day suspended jail sentence and a $1,000 fine, with $750 of that suspended. He was also placed on probation for 12 months.

DISTANCE RUNNING

Crazy 8s returns to Kingsport

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ballad Health & Niswonger Children’s Hospital Crazy 8s 8K Run will return on July 17 as part of the Kingsport Fun Fest.

According to event co-director Hank Brown, this year’s event will include no prize money or invited athletes. Brown hopes that part of the event will return next summer.

A youth race will open the festivities, followed later in the day by a 3K Run/Walk and the 8K Run.

Visit crazy8s.org for more information or to register for a Crazy 8s event.