Local Briefs: Local driver Potter dies at 73

NASCAR

Local driving legend passes away

Former NASCAR competitor Mike Potter from Johnson City died Monday at age 73 following a prolonged illness.

Battling the major teams in the sport, Potter competed in 60 NASCAR Cup races as an independent.

His debut came in the 1979 Southeastern 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Potter finished in the No. 16 spot on the day Dale Earnhardt earned his first Cup victory.

The final Cup start for Potter came in 1993 at Darlington Raceway.

Potter was a regular at short tracks across Northeast Tennessee. Potter’s brother Gary also raced in NASCAR, while his father Jess served as a car owner and mechanic in the sport.