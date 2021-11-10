LOCAL BRIEFS: Local athletes commit to college athletics

Boyle tallied 15 points and nine rebounds a game during her career. Cotton contributed 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest at the high school level.

Both will be eligible for the 2022-23 season.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

E&H drops season opener

Avery Almany and Levi Field won by pin for Emory & Henry but the Wasps lost a 34-24 decision to Southern Virginia at the King Center.

Almany (John Battle) earned his pin in three minutes and 40 seconds at the 133-pound weight class. Field won in 27 seconds at 157.

Isaiah Dotson and Skyler Rouse from E&H both won by forfeit.

King wrestles past Emmanuel

The 24th-ranked King men’s wrestling team won three matches by bonus points to open the season with a 25-15 win at Emmauel.

All-American Christian Small and Rylee Billings had wins for the Tornado.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

King storms to win

The second-ranked King Tornado opened the season with a 44-2 victory at No. 5 Emmanuel in Franklin Springs, Georgia.