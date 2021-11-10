LOCAL BRIEFS: Local athletes commit to college athletics

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Patriots sign on dotted line
A pair of Sullivan East High School student-athletes signed scholarships to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level during National Signing Day Wednesday at the school.
Alexis McDuffie will sign with Bluefield University to play softball, while Peyton Miller plans to play baseball at Alice Lloyd.
Richardson inks with Bluefield State
John Battle High School infielder Jon-Alan Richardson has signed with the baseball program at Bluefield State College.
Richardson plays both second base and shortstop for the Trojans.
Burke to sign with Cumberlands
Thomas Walker High School post player Lakin Burke will sign with the women’s basketball team at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, on Friday.
Burke averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game this past season as TW finished as Region 1D runner-up.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU’s Harris signs two
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball program signed a pair of prospects during the early signing period, including Ella Boyle, a 6-2 forward from Roswell, Ga., and 5-6 guard Jaileyah Cotton from Bardstown, Ky.
Boyle tallied 15 points and nine rebounds a game during her career. Cotton contributed 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest at the high school level.
Both will be eligible for the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
E&H drops season opener
Avery Almany and Levi Field won by pin for Emory & Henry but the Wasps lost a 34-24 decision to Southern Virginia at the King Center.
Almany (John Battle) earned his pin in three minutes and 40 seconds at the 133-pound weight class. Field won in 27 seconds at 157.
Isaiah Dotson and Skyler Rouse from E&H both won by forfeit.
King wrestles past Emmanuel
The 24th-ranked King men’s wrestling team won three matches by bonus points to open the season with a 25-15 win at Emmauel.
All-American Christian Small and Rylee Billings had wins for the Tornado.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
King storms to win
The second-ranked King Tornado opened the season with a 44-2 victory at No. 5 Emmanuel in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
King won every match that was contested, including a fall and five technical falls as well as a pair of forfeits.