LOCAL BRIEFS: LMU men rolls past UVa-Wise
Lincoln Memorial shot 55.3 percent from the field in cruising to a 111-72 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Monday night.

UVa-Wise (0-8) received 10 points and four assists from former Wise County Central High School star Isaiah McAmis.

E&H cancels first three games

Emory & Henry College will now open the men’s basketball season on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at Roanoke College.

The school announced on Monday it was canceling games set for Jan. 23, 28 and 30. No reason was given in the press release for the cancellations.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Johnson earns SAC honor

Kalee Johnson, a redshirt senior for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, is the latest South Atlantic Conference player of the week award winner.

The former Happy Valley High School star averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds and 2.5 steals in two games last week for the Highland Cavaliers.

