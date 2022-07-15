LOCAL BRIEFS: Little to appear in All-Star Game

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Little to appear in All-Star Game

Former Science Hill High School and Milligan University baseball player Will Little will be the third-base umpire in Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Little, 38, has been a MLB umpire since 2013 and has previously worked the World Baseball Classic, Wild Card playoff games on three occasions, Division Series on three occasions and the 2020 National League Championship Series.

He is the first local ump to work a MLB All-Star Game since Jonesborough, Tennessee’s own Dale Ford in 1999.

PROFESSIONAL GOLF

ETSU’s Meronk makes cut in Scotland

East Tennessee State alumnus Adrian Meronk will be playing through the weekend at the 150th Open Championship from the historic Old Course at St Andrews.

Meronk was flawless in Friday’s second round as he carded four birdies and 14 pars to finish the day with a 4-under 68. The former Buccaneer All-American moved 64 spots up the leaderboard and sits tied for 55th at 1-under-par 143 through the first 36 holes.

Meronk is the first Buccaneer to make the cut at the Open Championship since Rhys Enoch did so in 2018 at Carnoustie.

Fellow ETSU graduate Seamus Power missed the cut by four strokes.

VIRGINIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Hokies get first 2022-23 recruit

Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Mike Young has landed the first member of his 2022-23 recruiting class, according to The Roanoke Times.

Brandon Rechsteiner, a 6-foot-1, rising senior point guard at Etowah High School in Woodstock, Georgia, tweeted Friday that he has committed to the Hokies. His other finalists were Xavier, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Miami, LSU and Clemson.