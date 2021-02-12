 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Lee leads King to win over Chowan
LOCAL BRIEFS: Lee leads King to win over Chowan

king

King University’s Trinity Lee had a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:08 remaining as the Tornado topped Chowan, 76-71, in overtime.

King (6-5) also received 23 points from Kiki Samsel.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado tops Chowan

King University’s Connor Jordan (Morristown East) had 16 points, six steals and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado dropped a 98-85 decision to Chowan.

King (3-10) committed 21 turnovers.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mount Olive beats King

Tobi Azeez had 10 kills for Mount Olive as the Trojans spoiled King University’s Conference Carolinas opener with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-16 triumph.

King (3-3, 0-1) was led by Diego Marcano’s 12 kills and five digs.

LATE THURSDAY

King wins wrestling matches

King University won a pair of wrestling matches on Thursday, earning a 38-9 win over Mount Olive and taking a 29-18 victory over Queens.

Rylee Billings (133-pound weight class), Trent Mahoney (149), Dallas Boone (157) and Bo Perkins (165) went 2-0 for the Tornado. Josh Wynn (Rural Retreat) posted a 14-3 major decision over Mount Olive’s JonLuke Horne in the 174-pound weight class.

