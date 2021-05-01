 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Lee High looking for new football coach
LOCAL BRIEFS: Lee High looking for new football coach

lee

Lee High athletic director Brian Coomer confirmed on Saturday that Alec Haston is no longer the head football coach of the Generals.

A former offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee and Tennessee Tech, Haston went 0-17 in two seasons as the head coach at Lee. The 0-10 mark in 2019 and 0-7 record in the spring of 2021 marked the only winless seasons in school history.

Haston was the program’s 11th head coach since Lee High opened in the fall of 1989.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H splits regular season finale

Hayden Milley’s three-run double in the eighth inning lifting Emory & Henry to an 8-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Washington & Lee. Jordan Smith picked up the win in relief for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry, which lost the opener 7-5, concluded its regular season with a record of 6-17.

Season ends for King

No. 15 North Greenville jumped out to a 10-0 lead, eventually defeating King 21-8 to end the Tornado’s season on Friday in the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Bennett McCann, Austin Meyer and Harrison Barger all homered for King, which finished with a 14-24 record.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Wasps fall in ODAC tourney

Cailie Pollard won a single match, and Sarah Marion and Molly McMichael won a doubles match, but Emory & Henry dropped a 6-2 ODAC tournament match to Sweet Briar.

E&H concluded its season with an 8-6 record.

