LOCAL BRIEFS: Lebanon's Long goes deep for UVa-Wise softball

Long goes deep for UVa-Wise

Lebanon graduate Kara Long homered, singled and drove in four runs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 8-5 South Atlantic Conference opening game win at Catawba on Thursday afternoon.

McKenna Falwell scattered seven hits in a complete game victory. Jenna McDermott, Alexis Miles, Mady Buchanan and Abagail Mills had two hits each for the Highland Cavaliers.

Catawba pounded out 22 hits, including three home runs, to win the finale 15-11. Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) took the loss for UVa-Wise (16-16, 8-12). Mallory McKnight had three RBIs and scored three runs, while Long walked and scored three times each in the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King trio earn league honors

Conference Carolinas champion King had three players earn all-league honors, led by first team honoree Samuel Trueba, who won three tournaments and posted four top-10 finishes for the Tornado this season.

Alex Bradford, who fired a 69 on the final day to help the Tornado jumped from fifth to first in last week’s tournament, earned second team honors, while Aasmund Norum was a third team selection.