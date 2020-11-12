LOCAL BRIEFS: Lebanon, Tennessee High athletes choose destinations

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Lebanon softball trio plays on

A trio of Lebanon senior softball players committed to play at the college level during ceremonies on Wednesday at the school.

Pitcher Alivia Nolley and catcher Haley Finley committed to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Lebanon third baseman Tatum Dye will move on next year to Walters State Community College.

Lebanon southpaw pitcher Matthew Buchanan signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Virginia.

Four Vikings make decisions

Four Tennessee High seniors have made decisions on their future college homes.

Standout golfer Jack Tickle has signed with East Tennessee State, a key addition to the Buccaneers, according to ETSU golf coach Jake Amos.

“Jack was a massive addition to the ETSU men’s golf team for many reasons. When I got the job here, one of my main priorities was to recruit in the state of Tennessee and to get the best in-state talent at ETSU,” said Amos, in a press release. “In Jack we have done that. He has consistently shown that he is not only one of the best in the state but also in the country in his class.

“From my first day on the job I had targeted him as my main priority in this class and I am delighted we got him. Since he verbally committed, he has gotten better every year and is on track to be an important member of our team next year.”

The Tennessee High twin duo of Noelia Adkins and Isabella Adkins have chosen to continue their golf careers at the University of Tampa. CJ Henley also committed to play baseball at Belmont-Abbey.

Those are in addition to THS standout Jaden Keller, who recently announced his intention to continue his football career at Virginia Tech.

A signing ceremony will be held at a later date.