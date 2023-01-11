Local Briefs: Lawson leads UVA Wise to victory

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lawson guides UVA Wise to victory

Eastside graduate Luke Lawson had 30 points, including six 3-pointers, and seven rebounds to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a narrow 68-66 South Atlantic Conference win on Wednesday night at Mars Hill.

UVA Wise (9-6, 2-4) also received 10 points and four assists by Gate City grad Bradley Dean, who joined Ben Bryson in making a free throw apiece in the final five seconds to secure the win.

King scores 42 for ETSU

Jordan King scored 42 points to lead East Tennessee State to a 96-74 Southern Conference victory at The Citadel.

King was 14-for-19 from the field, including 8-12 from 3-point range and also had seven steals for the Buccaneers.

ETSU (7-11, 3-2) also got 13 points each from Josh Taylor and Jaden Seymour, and 11 — including a trio of 3-pointers — from DeAnthony Tipler. Tipler and Seymour had seven rebounds and Taylor added six. Tipler also had four steals for the Bucs.

Wasps beaten by Limestone

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown had 24 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots in Emory & Henry’s 101-87 South Atlantic Conference loss at Limestone.

Emory & Henry (10-5, 2-4) also received 15 points from Jalen Leftwich, 13 points and 11 assists by Patrick Antonelli and 11 points by Jake Moynihan.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Limestone digs past Wasps

Breanna Yarber (Patrick Henry/Sullivan Central) scored 32 points and added eight rebounds in Emory & Henry’s 74-58 South Atlantic Conference loss at Limestone.

Emory & Henry (6-8, 3-3) also received eight points and 10 rebounds from Emma Santoro. The rest of the team scored 18 points, including five by Virginia High graduate Amaya Lee.

Cavaliers calm Lions

Katlin Burger had 23 points and 11 boards to lead the UVA Wise to a 75-55 South Atlantic Conference victory over Mars Hill.

Nia Vansant added 15 points and Josie Hester had 13 points for the Highland Cavaliers (11-5, 3-3), who also received 12 assists, seven points and six boards by Caitlin Ross. Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) added 10 rebounds.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King falls to Flyers

AJ Drooker and Kellan Kennedy had eight kills apiece in King’s 25-19, 25-16, 25-15 non-conference loss at 15th ranked Lewis University.

King (0-2) also received 24 assists from Jack Sarnowski, five kills for Mason Martindale and four digs from Justin Sawyers.

Up next for King is a visit to No. 12 Loyola-Chicago tonight, followed by a trip to face Long Beach State on Friday, and the Southern California Trojans on Saturday.