PREP BASEBALL

Cannon retires at Marion

Larry Cannon has retired from coaching high school baseball once again.

Cannon, 67, confirmed he has stepped down following one season leading the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

It was a memorable spring for Cannon as led the ‘Canes to a 14-11 record, Region 2D runner-up finished and advanced to the VHSL state tournament for the first time.

Cannon previously had stints as the head baseball coach at Patrick Henry, John Battle, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County.

Read more about this later this week in the Bristol Herald Courier.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Northwood wins tourney

The Northwood Panthers won a volleyball tournament on Saturday and it probably won’t be the last one they win in 2023.

Continuing a stellar start to the season, Northwood notched wins over George Wythe, Twin Springs, Carroll County (twice) and Patrick Henry to win the Rebel Classic hosted by PH.

The Panthers beat Carroll County 24-26, 27-25, 15-9 in the semifinals and followed that up with a 14-25, 25-12, 15-6 triumph over Hogoheegee District rival Patrick Henry to claim the crown.

Host Patrick Henry advanced with a 25-16, 22-25, 15-12 win over Union in the semifinals.

THS places third

The Tennessee High volleyball team had a busy and successful weekend at the prestigious Choo Choo Classic.

After going 2-1 in the event on Friday, the Vikings vanquished Sullivan East (25-23, 25-11), Ooltewah (25-10, 25-10) and David Crockett (25-12, 25-15) on Saturday, while losing to Sale Creek (25-20, 20-25, 15-12) and Dalton, Georgia (25-22, 25-15) in placing third.

For the day, Sophie Meade had 30 kills and 33 digs, Ashton Blair tallied 28 kills, Erin Littleton recorded 11 kills and 11 blocks, Sydnee Pendland picked up 38 digs and Bree Adams doled out 68 assists to go along with 17 digs and five kills for the Bristolians.

Tennessee High (14-8) plays at Elizabethton on Wednesday. The Cyclones are coached by THS graduate Carley Williams.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King is 2-0

A 2-0 start for the King University men’s soccer program is notable because the Tornado has already equaled its win total from a season ago.

Junior Weston Joyner from Lewisville, North Carolina, has scored three of King’s five goals in wins over Shorter and Emory & Henry.

King hosts Tusculum on Wednesday at 4 p.m.