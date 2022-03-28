LOCAL BRIEFS: Lark steps down at Castlewood

Chris Lark has stepped down as the head football coach at Castlewood High School.

The Gate City, Virginia, native was 13-14 during his time at the helm and led Castlewood to two Region 1D playoff appearances.

“My wife got a life-changing job offer late last week,” Lark said. “I’m excited for her and us. She will start her new job in Tampa, Florida, on May and I will finish out the year and move down after graduation.”

Despite not having large roster sizes, Castlewood was still competitive. During the truncated spring 2021 season, the Blue Devils went 5-2.

“I’m proud of the teams we put on the field at Castlewood,” Lark said.

All three Russell County schools – Castlewood, Honaker and Lebanon – will have new head football coaches when the 2022 season begins. Todd Tiller is the new man in charge, while Lebanon and Castlewood have not reveled yet who will be the new leader of the program.

PREP WRESTLING

Bush wins national title

Grundy’s Wyatt Bush won the 195-pound title at the National High School Coaches Association Freshmen Nationals this past weekend in Virginia Beach.

Bush earned a 2-1 decision over Brock Kehler of West Virginia in the finals after earlier pinning Louisiana’s Anthony Smith in 3:21, taking a 3-1 decision over Nathan Crispell of Pennsylvania and earning a 12-3 major decision over Rhode Island’s Michael Diorio.

Bush added the first-place medal to the VHSL Class 1 state championship he won last month.

PREP TENNIS

THS girls go 2-1

The girls tennis team at Tennessee High won two of its three matches this past weekend at the Tri-Cities Classic.

The Vikings beat Webb (6-3) and the Christian Academy of Knoxville (7-2), while suffering an 8-1 loss to Knoxville Catholic.

The THS boys went 1-2, beating CAK (7-2) and falling to Knoxville Catholic (9-0) and Webb (8-1).