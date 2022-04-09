LOCAL BRIEFS: Lakers ink McClung to two-way contract

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung has signed a two-way NBA contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a tweet from the team on Saturday.

McClung, who was selected as the G League Rookie of the Year, went to training camp with the Lakers prior to the season, and later saw action in one game with the Chicago Bulls.

The former Gate City standout averaged 21 points, 7.5 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35 G League games, 33 with the South Bay Lakers and two with the Windy City Bulls.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps swept by Bruins

Abingdon graduate Will Jennings drove in former Sullivan East standout Eli Milhorn in Emory & Henry’s 15-6 setback in the second of two games at Carolina University. Milhorn also had an RBI single for the Wasps (7-20) in the loss.

Nathan Treadway and Kolby Anderson drove in runs in the 11-2 opening game loss to the 24-11 Bruins.

No. 11 Crusaders defeat King

North Greenville, the 11th ranked team in NCAA Division II, swept a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from King 14-3 and 6-1.

Jarrett Backus droved in the lone run in King’s second game 6-1 loss to the Crusaders, which scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth to pull away from the Tornado (16-16, 9-11).

North Greenville (33-6, 20-4) pounded out 13 hits to claim the opener 14-3. Zachary Thomas homered and Robbie Scott had two hits in the loss for King. Drew Moore dropped to 5-3 on the mound.

Bears tops UVa-Wise twice

Lenoir-Rhyne swept past the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, defeating the Highland Cavaliers 6-5 and 4-0.

Tyler Campbell had three of UVa-Wise’s four hits in the 4-0 second game loss to the Bears, which hit two homes in the win.

A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the difference in the opener. UVa-Wise (13-27, 3-15) out-hit the Bears, led by two hits each from Bret Roberts and Justin Reed, but the Cavaliers were victimized by 10 walks.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Belmont Abbey sweeps Tornado

Belmont Abbey pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a Conference Carolinas doubleheader sweep with a 2-1 victory over King

Erin Foster homered for King’s lone run, while Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) took the loss in the circle.

The Crusaders (24-9, 11-5) won both games by single digits, scoring a run in the bottom of the sixth to claim the opening game victory. Rikkelle Miller and Foster each homered for King (26-14, 10-6). Milller drove in three runs. Marleigh Duncan (Union) suffered the loss.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King completes regular season with win

Suetonius Harris had 19 kills and Joshua Kim added 15 to lead King to a 25-19, 25-19, 23-25, 25-16 Conference Carolinas victory over Mount Olive.

Kellan Kennedy added 11 kills, Jack Sarnowski dished out 51 assists and J.T. Deppe had 12 digs for the Tornado (17-11, 11-3), which finished in a tie for second place in Conference Carolinas and will play in the Conference Carolinas tournament semifinals on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Pappy Thompson Award nomination deadline approaching

The deadline for nominations for the Pappy Thompson Award is fast approaching.

The award, which has been presented every year since 1982, honors the high school senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Deadline for nominations for each of the schools involved is Wednesday, April 27. The nominees will be listed in the Bristol Herald Courier on May 1, with stories on the five finalists and the winner slated for later in May.