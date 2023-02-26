WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols rout Wildcats

Rickea Jackson tallied 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Tennessee to an 83-63 Southeastern Conference victory at Kentucky on Sunday.

Tennessee (21-10, 13-3J) opens SEC tournament play on Friday in Greeneville, South Carolina.

Jillian Hollingshead had 15 points and six boards, Karoline Striplin added 12 points and six boards and Jordan Walker tallied 10 points, five boards and five assists.

ETSU to open with Samford

The third-seeded East Tennessee State (22-8) women’s basketball team will open Southern Conference tournament action on Friday against sixth seed Samford at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina at 5:45 p.m.

ETSU, which split a pair of games with Samford this season, would face No. 2 Chattanooga or No. 7 Furman in the semifinals on Saturday. The finals are slated for Sunday at noon.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU opens with Catamounts

Fifth-seeded East Tennessee State (12-19) will open Southern Conference tournament action against No. 4 seed Western Carolina (17-14) on Saturday at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina at 2:30 p.m.

ETSU has lost twice to Western Carolina this season, 71-60 and 68-66.

The winner would face either top-seed Furman or Mercer or The Citadel in the semifinals on Sunday. The finals are slated for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tusculum takes two from Wise

Eastside graduate Cole Harness and DJ Dickson had two hits each as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a 6-1 South Atlantic Conference second game decision at Tusculum.

UVa-Wise (4-12, 1-2) also lost 10-4 in the opening game of the twinbill. Justin Reed (Twin Springs) and Harness had two hits each for the Cavaliers.

ETSU snaps skid

Tommy Barth had four hits and Nick Iannantone drove in three runs to lead East Tennessee State to a 10-2 non-conference win at Georgia Southern to snap a three-game losing streak.

Landon Smiddy picked up the win for the Buccaneers (3-4). Garrett Wallace and Cameron Sisneros had doubles in the win.

King swept by Lions

Emmanuel completed a three-game sweep with a 9-6 home win over King, which fell to 7-4 and 1-3 in Conference Carolinas.

SWCC falls in slugfest

Jake McCallister had three hits, including a home run and triple, and drove in four runs in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 11-10 loss at Guilford Technical Community College.

Caleb Collins (Abingdon) had a double and drove in two runs for the Flying Eagles, who fell to 3-10 on the season.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps Rams

Erin Foster had two doubles and Peyton Day doubled and drove in two runs to lead King to an 8-4 non-conference win over Shepherd to sweep a home twinbill.

King (8-6), which has won five straight, scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the opener, 13-12, over the Rams.

Jessica Campbell homered and drove in five runs, including the game-winner for the Tornado. Foster also homered and drove in three runs in the first game for King (9-6). Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits and scored twice.

Savana Luper won both games in the circle.

Wasps split with Bobcats

Avery Adkins scattered seven hits and struck out six in the circle and also homered and drove in three runs to lead Emory & Henry to a 6-1 opening game home win over Lees-McRae.

Emory & Henry (4-7) dropped the second game, 4-0. Patrick Henry graduate Abigail Street took the loss. Adkins added another hit to finish with three in the two games.