WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols stop Rebels

Jordan Horston certainly did her part to help Tennessee rebound from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.

The senior scored 20 points, and also added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and blocked two shots in the Lady Vols’ 65-51 SEC victory over Mississippi on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Rickea Jackson added 16 points and five boards for Tennessee (17-8, 9-1), which lost on Monday at unbeaten LSU.

Jilian Hollingshead added nine points and five rebounds, while Jasmine Franklin had eight points and five boards.