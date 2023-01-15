 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Lady Vols 6-0 in SEC

Tennessee Vols logo

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lady Vols improve to 6-0 in SEC

Rickea Jackson scored 23 points and added seven rebounds in Tennessee’s 68-55 Southeastern Conference home victory over Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee (14-6, 6-0), which has won seven in a row, also received 16 points and five boards from Tess Darby and Jordan Horston added eight points, seven boards and four assists. Jordan Walker added eight points and eight assists for Tennessee, which hosts Florida on Thursday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King dominates Tornado Open

The top-ranked King University wrestling team posted 14 placers at the Tornado Open at the Student Center Complex.

The Tornado had nine first place finishers, including a split title at 101 pounds.

Chey Bowman (170 pounds) went 4-0 in the event, while Dianna Holmes (109), Samara Chavez (116), Vayle-Rae Baker (123), Viktorya Torres (136), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Tiffani Baublitz (155) all finished 3-0 on the day.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King finishes four-day gauntlet

For the fourth time in as many days the King University men’s volleyball faced a ranked team as they took on 11th-ranked USC at Long Beach State late Saturday night.

Warren Davis led the way for the Tornado with a career-high 12 kills, but USC defeated King 25-16, 25-17, 25-16.

King (0-5), which played Lewis, Loyola-Chicago, Long Beach State and USC in consecutive days, also received nine kills from Mason Martindale, four kills apiece from AJ Drooker and Kellan Kennedy and 25 assists, five digs and three blocks by Jack Sarnowski. Gabriel Cabanzon also added five digs.

King will play home matches on three straight days, beginning Thursday against Quincy University from Illinois.

