LOCAL BRIEFS: Kligerman places 9th in Michigan trucks race
LOCAL BRIEFS: Kligerman places 9th in Michigan trucks race

Parker Kligerman of Abingdon was ninth in Friday's truck race.

 

 The Associated Press

Parker Kligerman, the driver of the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet, recorded a top-10 finish in a truck series race on Friday night in Brooklyn, Michigan.

Kligerman finished 9th in the Henry Ford Health System 200, his third race

in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series this season.

Kligerman placed 15th at Pocono in June, and 18th in Kentucky in July.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tennessee picks up Auburn, Texas A&M

The 2020 football schedule got significantly more difficult for Tennessee on Friday when the Southeastern Conference released its list of opponents for what will be a 10-game SEC-only schedule in the fall due to the coronavirus.

Tennessee, which was already scheduled to play Alabama, Florida and Georgia, picked up SEC West foes Auburn and Texas A&M. All five of those teams were ranked among the top 13 in the Amway Coaches poll released earlier last week.

GOLF

Creasy to participate in U.S. Amateur

Abingdon graduate and University of Georgia sophomore Connor Creasy will open play at the U.S. Amateur on Monday morning at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Creasy, who also played this same event in 2017, is scheduled to tee off on Monday at 9:34 a.m. He will return on Tuesday for an afternoon tee time.

A quarterfinalist in last weekend’s Western Amateur in Indiana, Creasy is one of 264 amateurs in the event.

The format includes two rounds of stroke play, which whittles the field down to 64. That will be followed by five days of match play beginning on Wednesday.

