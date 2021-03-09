 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Turner claims weekly Conference Carolinas softball honors
LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Turner claims weekly Conference Carolinas softball honors

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King’s Turner earns weekly honors
King University softball standout Carly Turner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Turner posted eight hits, including five doubles, in leading King to four wins last week. She batted .727 with 10 runs batted in for the Tornado. She was 4-for-4 with four doubles and six RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader sweep last Sunday against West Virginia Tech.
Turner, a junior transfer from Wright State, also won the award on Feb. 23.
Jones hits walk-off homer
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) connected for a two-out, two-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a 6-4 win over Newberry and completed a sweep of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.
Jones finished with three hits in the second game.
UVa-Wise (5-8-1, 2-4) earned a 4-1 victory in the opener as Alexis Miles had two RBIs and Raychel Lapallo pitched a five-hitter.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
ETSU blanks Radford
Seven East Tennessee State University pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts as the Buccaneers posted a 6-0 win over Radford on Tuesday afternoon.
Designated hitter Will Harless (Abingdon) and third baseman David Bryant (Science Hill) each went 0-for-4 for Radford.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H earns win
Kevin Grau Rodriguez led five Emory & Henry College scorers in double figures with 27 points as the Wasps whipped Warren Wilson, 96-77, for their first win of the season.
It was a late addition the schedule for E&H (1-8), which was eliminated from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament on March 5.
Tyler Arnold (Sullivan North) added 20 points for E&H.
Warren Wilson (0-2) received a rebound in seven minutes of playing time from Lebanon High School graduate Jacob Jackson.
