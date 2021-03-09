LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Turner claims weekly Conference Carolinas softball honors

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Turner earns weekly honors

King University softball standout Carly Turner has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for the second time this season.

Turner posted eight hits, including five doubles, in leading King to four wins last week. She batted .727 with 10 runs batted in for the Tornado. She was 4-for-4 with four doubles and six RBIs in the second game of a doubleheader sweep last Sunday against West Virginia Tech.

Turner, a junior transfer from Wright State, also won the award on Feb. 23.

Jones hits walk-off homer

Kaylee Jones (Eastside) connected for a two-out, two-run walkoff homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a 6-4 win over Newberry and completed a sweep of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

Jones finished with three hits in the second game.

UVa-Wise (5-8-1, 2-4) earned a 4-1 victory in the opener as Alexis Miles had two RBIs and Raychel Lapallo pitched a five-hitter.