Local Briefs: King's Davis picks up honors, French hits 10 3s for SWCC, VT football schedule releaesd

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King's Davis picks up honors

King University junior Warren Davis has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas men's volleyball player of the week after recording multiple career-highs, along with a pair of double-doubles.

Davis played all five sets at Tusculum, finishing with a career-best 13 kills and 10 digs, along with three block assists. He followed that up Saturday against Fort Valley State, recording 19 kills and 14 digs, along with a service ace. The double-doubles are the third and fourth of his career.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech 2023 schedule released

The 2023 Virginia Tech football schedule was released by the ACC Network on Monday night.

Virginia Tech will open its season with four straight non-conference games, beginning with a pair of home games against Old Dominion on Sept. 2 and Purdue. That will be followed by visits to Rutgers and Marshall.

The Hokies, which hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, will also have ACC home games with Wake Forest, Syracuse and North Carolina. Virginia Tech will face the Orange on Thursday, Oct. 20. ACC road games include trips to Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and Virginia.

Virginia Tech, which will enter its second year under head coach Brent Pry, finished 3-8 last year, including a 1-6 ACC mark. The Hokies will host its spring game on April 15 at Lane Stadium.

LATE SUNDAY

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SWCC hits 22 3s – again

Liyah French (Holston) scored 36 points and made 10 of Southwest Virginia Community College’s 22 3-pointers as the Flying Eagles earned a 93-67 win over Fayetteville Tech.

It was the second time this season SWCC had made 22 3s in a game. Katie Barr (Chilhowie) had six of her own and finished with 27 points.