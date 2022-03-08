LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Counts earned CC weekly honors

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Counts earned conference honors

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts earned Conference Carolinas Pitcher of the Week honors, leading King to a 4-2 record last week.

Counts picked up a couple of wins, compiling a 1.35 ERA with 16 strikeouts. She tossed a two-hit shutout against Davis & Elkins and surrendered just five hits and one run in a win over Concord.

It is the first time Counts has received the award.

Duncan stars in circle for Tornado

Union High School graduate Marleigh Duncan picked up a save and win in leading King to a doubleheader sweep, 7-5 and 2-1, against Tusculum.

Duncan tossed a five-hitter in the nightcap, allowing one unearned run, while striking out three and walking two. Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) drove in one of two runs for King (15-7), which got two hits from Erin Foster.

In the opener, Duncan pitched two innings to save a decision for Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts, who worked the first five innings for the Tornado. Rikkelle Miller had three hits, including a home run, and Nikole Counts and Haylee Dye (John Battle) doubled and drove in two runs.

Wasps swept by Florida Tech

Emory & Henry surrendered 27 runs in dropping a pair of games at Florida Tech, 14-2 and 13-5.

Lydia Taylor and Emily Scaggs drove in the lone runs in the opener for the Wasps (12-9). Morgan Silvis homered and drove in two runs in the nightcap. Taylor doubled and drove in two runs in that loss.

Wingate whips UVa-Wise

McKenna Falwell and Mallory McKnight homered for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped an 8-4 decision to Wingate in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

UVa-Wise (9-5, 1-3) dropped a 10-3 decision in the opener.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mars Hill blasts past King

Scottie Lee hit two of four Mars Hill home runs and drove in five to lead the Lions to a 16-1 home win over King.

King (9-5), which used seven pitchers, managed five hits, including two by Robbie Scott, including a triple. Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale struck out three in an inning for the Tornado, allowing four hits and two runs.

COLLEGE GOLF

Abingdon’s Hall to play for Wasps

Abingdon senior golfer Katie Hall will continue her education and golf career at Emory & Henry.

Hall played four years for Abingdon, helping the Falcons to three team championships. She also play in the girls individual championship four times.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Lowe headed to ETSU

Amanda Lowe, daughter of former Abingdon High School football standout David Lowe, has entered the transfer portal at Virginia Tech and will attend ETSU this summer.

The 6-foot-1 Lowe was selected as the Gatorade Virginia volleyball player of the year in 2021 after collecting 300 kills and 101 digs for Blacksburg.

David Lowe was a lineman at AHS from 1986-88. He went to play football at Wake Forest.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Masks required for state hoops at VCU

Fans attending Saturday’s state basketball tournament at the Siegel Center will be required to wear masks,, per Virginia Commonwealth University policy, according to the Virginia High School League.

Masks must be worn at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats. Additionally, fans will not be permitted to enter games without a face mask. VCU will strictly enforce the policy.

“VCU’s Siegel Center has provided our athletes, students, coaches, parents, and fans the best atmosphere when hosting our championships for over a decade,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. (Billy) Haun, Ed.D, in a press release. “We want to have an exciting experience for our kids, and we ask all spectators to respect the VCU mask policy while attending our championships this week.”

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Boone, Small selected All-SACC

King University men’s wrestling Dallas Boone has earned All-South Atlantic Conference Carolinas first team honors, while Christian Small earned second team recognition.

Boone became the third Tornado to win an NCAA Super Region II championship, qualifying for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships for the first time in the 157-pound class. Small is 30-3 this season in the 141-pound class, and will also attend the National Championships as a regional runner-up.