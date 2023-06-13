WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Chavez earns spot on U.S. team

King University women’s wrestler Samara Chavez earned a spot on the U.S. Senior World Team over the weekend.

The 5-foot rising junior defeated Felicity Taylor, who wrestles for Iowa, on a fall in 4:09 to win the true third match to clinch the spot at 53 kilograms.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU to visit Butler in November

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will play at Butler on Monday, Nov. 13 inside historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, according to an ETSU press release.

This marks the first ever meeting between ETSU and the BIG EAST foe. It’s the first BIG EAST opponent for the Bucs since playing at Creighton on Nov. 11, 2018.

Butler played in back-to-back National Championship games in 2010 and 2011, while they made the NCAA Tournament 10 of 12 times between 2007-18.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tate earns All-Southeast honors

ETSU senior pitcher Nathanial Tate has been named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Southeast Region Team.

Tate becomes the first ABCA All-Region selection from ETSU since catcher Hagen Owenby in 2017. He is also the first ETSU pitcher to earn honors since Kerry Doane in 2013.

The Manchester, Tenn. native finished his fifth season with the Bucs in 2023, breaking the Southern Conference record for SoCon Pitcher of the Week awards in a season (5) and in a career (7). Tate was also a first team all-conference selection and added two Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week awards.

Tate finished the season with a 9-4 record and a 3.56 ERA over 16 starts. He had 97 strikeouts and just 44 walks in 93.2 innings. He also had five complete games.