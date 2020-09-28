 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Bradford wins golf tourney
LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Bradford wins golf tourney

  • Updated
King University Logo.jpg

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Bradford wins tourney

The King University Invitational featured a King University golfer on the leaderboard.

Alex Bradford shot 102 in the 27-hole men’s event at the Bristol Country Club on Monday, finishing in a tie with Connor Fahey of Belmont Abbey.

Freshman Gavin Austin (Virginia High) finished tied for eighth with a score of 108 for King, shooting a 74 on the first 18 holes and 34 on the final nine.

Chad Couch (Tennessee High) placed 15th with a 110.

In the women’s tournament, Sasha Gardiner shot a 77 over 18 holes to finish in a tie for third place in leading the King contingent. Grace Gillen (John Battle) of the Tornado was tied for 19th after carding a 90.

