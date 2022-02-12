 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Berry gets first collegiate win

  • 0
k

Sophomore right-hander Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched 5 2/3 strong innings for his first collegiate win and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) hammered out two hits as King University collected a 9-4 triumph over Emory & Henry on Friday in the second game of a season-opening doubleheader for both teams.

Berry allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He spent this past summer with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners. Luke Hale (Sullivan East) pitched the final inning for the Tornado in his collegiate debut.

Will Jennings (Abingdon) was the starting pitcher for E&H and suffered the loss, while Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) went 4-for-4 for the Wasps.

King earned a 5-4 victory in the opener as Junior Renwick had three hits and relief pitcher Nic Blankenship for E&H’s Triston Hensley to bounce into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King crushes Erskine

People are also reading…

Brianna Dunbar led King University’s balanced attack with 15 points as the Tornado had no trouble taking a 62-44 triumph over Conference Carolinas nemesis Erskine.

The Tornado (11-8, 10-6) limited Erskine to 22.4 percent shooting from the field.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Erskine

MJ Foust scored 19 points for King University, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado dropped an 80-77 decision to Conference Carolinas archrival Erskine.

King (11-12, 8-11) also received 18 points from Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King collects victory

Suetonius Harris slammed down 15 kills as King University cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Conference Carolinas foe Erskine.

The Tornado (3-7, 2-0) got 36 assists from Jack Sarnowski as well.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

PREP BASKETBALL: Lebanon still has hope in Hogo after beating Warriors

Chilhowie’s hopes of a Hogoheegee District boys basketball crown were dealt a severe blow at Charles C. Long Gymnasium on Wednesday night. After a 67-62 victory, Lebanon is now in a second-place tie with the Warriors, with Northwood currently alone in first place, but only one game ahead of both teams.

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie, Northwood boys now tied atop Hogoheegee District; Marion girls clinch SWD title; Twin Valley (boys) win in OT; PH boys win fifth straight; Anna McKee (John Battle), Zac Campbell (J.I. Burton) Haynes Carter (Abingdon) star

Wade Martin had 24 points and 11 rebounds and Zac Hall tallied 20 points and 15 boards to help the Chilhowie Warriors move into a first place tie with the Northwood Panthers at the top of the Hogoheegee District with a 66-51 boys basketball win on Tuesday night.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Sad photos of abandoned Olympic venues you won't believe

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts