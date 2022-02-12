LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Berry gets first collegiate win

Sophomore right-hander Ray Berry (Chilhowie) pitched 5 2/3 strong innings for his first collegiate win and Davis Hall (Tennessee High) hammered out two hits as King University collected a 9-4 triumph over Emory & Henry on Friday in the second game of a season-opening doubleheader for both teams.

Berry allowed three runs on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. He spent this past summer with the Appalachian League’s Bristol State Liners. Luke Hale (Sullivan East) pitched the final inning for the Tornado in his collegiate debut.

Will Jennings (Abingdon) was the starting pitcher for E&H and suffered the loss, while Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) went 4-for-4 for the Wasps.

King earned a 5-4 victory in the opener as Junior Renwick had three hits and relief pitcher Nic Blankenship for E&H’s Triston Hensley to bounce into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King crushes Erskine

Brianna Dunbar led King University’s balanced attack with 15 points as the Tornado had no trouble taking a 62-44 triumph over Conference Carolinas nemesis Erskine.

The Tornado (11-8, 10-6) limited Erskine to 22.4 percent shooting from the field.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tornado topped by Erskine

MJ Foust scored 19 points for King University, but it wasn’t enough as the Tornado dropped an 80-77 decision to Conference Carolinas archrival Erskine.

King (11-12, 8-11) also received 18 points from Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King collects victory

Suetonius Harris slammed down 15 kills as King University cruised to a 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 victory over Conference Carolinas foe Erskine.

The Tornado (3-7, 2-0) got 36 assists from Jack Sarnowski as well.