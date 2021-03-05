LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Berry, DeLisi in Appy player pool

King University pitchers Ray Berry and Jake DeLisi are among the latest guys with local ties in the player pool for the Appalachian League’s 2021 season.

Berry is a former star at Chilhowie High School star who has logged one scoreless inning of relief thus far in 2021 for King. He had an 8-1 pitching record and .427 batting average for the Chilhowie Warriors in the spring of 2019.

DeLisi, who attended Brentsville District High School in Virginia, has pitched four innings of relief this season for King.

They join Lebanon High School senior and University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan and East Tennessee State University shortstop Ashton King in an Appy League player pool that currently includes more than 200 individuals from colleges across the country.

The Appalachian League officially makes its debut as an amateur wood-bat collegiate league on June 3. The Bristol State Liners are among the 10 teams who will take the field.

Harness homers in UVa-Wise loss

Cole Harness connected for his first home run of the season on Friday for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Carson-Newman in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.