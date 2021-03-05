LOCAL BRIEFS: King's Berry, DeLisi in Appy player pool

King University pitchers Ray Berry and Jake DeLisi are among the latest guys with local ties in the player pool for the Appalachian League’s 2021 season.
Berry is a former star at Chilhowie High School star who has logged one scoreless inning of relief thus far in 2021 for King. He had an 8-1 pitching record and .427 batting average for the Chilhowie Warriors in the spring of 2019.
DeLisi, who attended Brentsville District High School in Virginia, has pitched four innings of relief this season for King.
They join Lebanon High School senior and University of Virginia signee Matthew Buchanan and East Tennessee State University shortstop Ashton King in an Appy League player pool that currently includes more than 200 individuals from colleges across the country.
The Appalachian League officially makes its debut as an amateur wood-bat collegiate league on June 3. The Bristol State Liners are among the 10 teams who will take the field.
Harness homers in UVa-Wise loss
Cole Harness connected for his first home run of the season on Friday for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers were swept by Carson-Newman in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.
A former star at Eastside High School and Southwest Virginia Community College, Harness hammered a three-run homer in the fourth inning. UVa-Wise dropped a 6-5 decision as the Cavaliers couldn’t hold a 4-0 lead.
Carson-Newman hammered out 14 hits to complete the sweep with a 7-3 victory. UVa-Wise (1-7, 0-6) got a scoreless inning pitched from Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate Isaac Whitehead in the second game.
Cady leads ETSU to win
Ethan Cady had six RBIs as East Tennessee State earned a 7-6 win over Eastern Kentucky. The Buccaneers are 6-3.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Roanoke eliminates E&H
The top-seeded Roanoke College Maroons shot 50.7 percent from the field in rolling to a 98-73 win over Emory & Henry on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament.
Roanoke (10-1) held a 53-37 rebounding edge with freshman Elijah Hayes (Wise County Central) hauling down three of those boards.
E&H (0-8) was led by the 18-point, eight-rebound, six-assist performance of Malcolm Morgan and the 14-point showing from former Sullivan North High School standout Tyler Arnold. The Wasps finished a season winless for the first time in the modern era of the program.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Season ends for ETSU
Carly Hooks scored 20 points, but East Tennessee State couldn’t maintain its momentum from Thursday’s upset win over Samford, falling to Wofford 75-64 in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals in Asheville.
Wofford took a 38-30 halftime lead and maintained the advantage to the end, led by Niyah Lutz with 13 points and nine rebounds.
ETSU, which also received 14 points and 10 boards from Jakhyia Davis, finished with a 4-16 record.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Harless leads Tornado to triumph
Katie Harless (Abingdon) had 14 assists and 10 digs in leading the King University Tornado to a 25-13, 25-22, 25-17 Conference Carolinas victory over Barton.
King (4-2, 1-1) also received seven kills from Brittney Ramsey.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Barton bops Tornado
Barton College outlasted the King University Tornado for a 26-24, 38-36, 24-26, 25-21 Conference Carolinas victory. King (6-6, 3-4) was led by Joshua Kim’s 19 kills.