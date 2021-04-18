LOCAL BRIEFS: King women win Conference Carolinas volleyball title

King University dropped the first two sets, but rallied to capture their first Conference Carolinas title with a 3-2 (24-26, 25-27, 25-19, 25-21, 15-7) win over North Greenville University on Sunday at home.

Julie Ward led the Tornado (17-2) with 30 kills and six aces while Hailee Blankenship added 13 kills and 17 digs. Abigail Shaffer had 25 digs for King.

Ward was named the Conference Carolinas tournament most valuable player while Brittney Ramsey and Shaffer were named to the all-tournament team.

The conference title was King’s first since 2008 when the Tornado won the Appalachian Athletic Conference tourney title.

MEN’ COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Belmont Abbey takes CC title

Belmont Abbey captured the first-ever Conference Carolinas championship with a 3-1 win over Mount Olive on Sunday at King University.

Belmont Abbey earned an automatic berth in the NCAA tourney which will be held May 6-8 in Columbus, Ohio.

King’s Joshua Kim was selected to the all-tournament team.

COLLEGE BASEBALL