LOCAL BRIEFS: King women shoot past UNC Pembroke
LOCAL BRIEFS: King women shoot past UNC Pembroke

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Pembroke pounds King

UNC Pembroke shot 53.1 percent from the field and had five players score in double digits in a 105-76 Conference Carolinas crushing of the King University Tornado.

Blake Atwood (Johnson County) had 16 points for King (4-3, 2-3), while Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays finished with 14 points and four assists.

UVa-Wise falls to 0-8

Joel Pettiford’s 23-point, 10-rebound performance wasn’t enough as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped an 80-71 decision to Coker.

The Highland Cavaliers (0-8) also received 17 points from Gate City High School graduate Bradley Dean and a 16-point performance from ex-Wise County Central High School star Isaiah McAmis.

 

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lee leads King to win

Trinity Lee scored 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds as the King University Tornado earned an 80-76 Conference Carolinas win at UNC Pembroke.

King (5-2, 4-1) hit 10 of its 11 3-pointers in the second half.

Coker clips Cavs

The University of Virginia’s College at Wise had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 75-70 loss at Coker.

Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) had a 16-point, 11-rebound stat line for the Highland Cavaliers, who are now 3-5.

