LOCAL BRIEFS: King women shoot down Flying Fleet

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL King shoots down Flying Fleet Kiki Samsel canned six three-pointers and finished with 20 points to lead King to a 71-48 Conference Carolinas victory on Tuesday evening at Erskine. Ali Golden added 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for King, while Ryleigh Frtiz contributed 15 points, seven boards and four assists. Julie Ford added eight points and 14 boards for the Tornado (4-1, 3-1). Anzya Cook paced the Fleet with 13 points.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bulldogs bite Tornado

Marcus Boykin scored 22 points, Brandon Burford tallied 18 and Trevon Spencer added 16 to lead hot-shooting Barton to a 105-79 Conference Carolinas victory over King on Tuesday evening.

Barton (1-3, 1-3) picked up its first win of the season.

King (2-5, 1-4) placed five scorers in double figures, led by Isaiah Curry with 16 points and eight rebounds. Darron Howard tallied 13 points, Damion Ottman added 12 points and five boards and Connor Jordan contributed 12 points and six boards.

Johnson County graduated Brandon Atwood added 10 points.