LOCAL BRIEFS: King women crown four wrestling champs

King University crowned four individual champions at Sunday’s Robert Horton Memorial Tournament in Franklin Springs, Georgia.
Sophia Mirabella (123-pounds), Phoenix Dubose (130), Ashlynn Ortega (143) and Tavi Hiedelberg-Tillotson (191) each won their respective weight classes for the Tornado.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ETSU overpowers UNCG
Jasmine Sanders scored 28 points and seven rebounds to highlight East Tennessee State’s 58-48 Southern Conference win over UNC Greensboro on Saturday.
The Buccaneers (3-9) snapped a four-game losing streak.
Roanoke downs E&H
Roanoke College shot 55.6 percent in the second half in taking a 72-62 non-conference win over Emory & Henry (1-1) on Sunday in Emory, Virginia.
E&H’s Kylea Cooper led all players with 20 points.