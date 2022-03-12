LOCAL BRIEFS: King wins marathon at Charleston

Joshua Kim had 24 kills and 16 digs to lead King to a 25-20, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25, 19-17 marathon non-conference victory at the University of Charleston on Saturday.
King (9-9) also received 16 kills from Jackson Carroll and 15 by JT Deppe. Noah Melendez had 19 digs and Jack Sarnowski dished out 58 assists.
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS
Spring sports open Monday
Both Tennessee and Virginia will begin spring sports action this week in baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track and field.
Among the games slated for Monday include West Ridge hosting its inaugural baseball game against Sullivan East, while the Wolves’ softball team travels to Dobyns-Bennett.
In other Monday games, Tennessee High baseball goes to Daniel Boone, while the Vikings’ softball team plays host to Abingdon. Virginia High is slated to play a girls and boys soccer doubleheader at Wise County Central, while John Battle soccer plays host to Richlands.