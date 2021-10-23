 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King wins Conference Carolinas women's cross country title
King University won the women’s team title at the Conference Carolinas cross country championships on Saturday in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Chloe Wade (fifth, 23:27.5), Ashley Doyle (10th, 23:59.8), Meg Davis (11th, 24:21.6), Destiny Haller (16th, 24:29.2) and Morgan Whitely (19th, 24:46.4) had top-20 finishes for Tornado in the 6K race. The Tornado edged UNC Pembroke by one point to win the league title for the second time in three years.

King finished ninth in the men’s race as Josh Booher (John Battle) was 34th (27;21.4) and Mason Sanders (Sullivan Central) placed 41st (27:37.9)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado stops Southern Wesleyan

Julie Ward’s 10-kill, 17-dig performance highlighted King University’s 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 Conference Carolinas win over Southern Wesleyan.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) added 18 assists as the Tornado (14-10, 9-4) bounced back from Friday night’s loss to Emmanuel.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King battles to draw

Hannah Hix (Virginia High) and Veronica Roach scored goals as King University battled to a 2-2 draw with Conference Carolinas rival Emmanuel.

King is now 4-8-1.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King loses again

Mikale Blakeley’s goal in the 63rd minute was the difference in Emmanuel’s 1-0 Conference Carolinas win over the King University Tornado.

King (2-8-2, 0-8-1) managed just three shots.

