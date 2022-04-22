LOCAL BRIEFS: King wins again in softball

Nikole Counts (Ridgeview), Marleigh Duncan (Union) and Haley Mullins (Wise County Central) combined to pitch a four-hitter as King University collected a 14-2 win over Erskine in the second game of a Conference Carolina softball doubleheader.

The Tornado (35-15, 16-6) have won nine straight and can clinch the Conference Carolinas title by sweeping Emmanuel (35-18, 14-8) in today’s 1 p.m. doubleheader at home. The Tornado trails Mount Olive (37-11, 18-6) in the standings, but holds the tiebreaker over the Trojans.

King took care of business on Friday as Carly Turner, Samantha Helms and Tinsley Thompson homered in a 7-1 victory in the opener and the trio of pitchers from Southwest Virginia starred in the nightcap.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King clips Chowan

Davis Hall (Tennessee High) and Preston Steele (Lebanon) each had two hits in King University’s 8-4 Conference Carolinas win over Chowan.

Ray Berry (Chilhowie) allowed four runs over six innings to earn his fifth win of the season on the mound. King (19-19, 12-12) also received a home run from Zachary Thomas.

Queens edges UVa-Wise

Queens collected a 5-4 South Atlantic Conference victory over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Friday, erasing an early 4-2 deficit. UVa-Wise (18-30, 6-16) received two hits and two RBIs from De’Sean Prinkleton.

COLLEGE GOLF

Brummitt inks with Austin Peay

Abingdon High School golfer Caleb Brummitt officially signed with the golf program at NCAA Division I Austin Peay on Friday in a ceremony at the school.

Brummitt recorded a low round of 67 during a match in the fall of 2021 and shot a 74 in the state tournament as Abingdon won the VHSL Class 3 crown again.

“I chose Austin Peay because I loved everything about it from the campus, coaches, facilities, teammates and just the overall feel of Clarksville,” Brummitt told the Bristol Herald Courier back in December.

King makes national tournament

King University made the NCAA Division II national golf tournament as a team for the first time and will compete in the Southeast Regional on May 5-7 in Valdosta, Georgia.

The Tornado earned a bid by virtue of winning the Conference Carolinas tournament.

Alex Bradford (Providence Academy), Jeffery Perez, Asmund Norum, Jose Garcia Jimenez and Samuel Trueba represented King in the Conference Carolinas tourney.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado topped by Mount Olive

Conference Carolinas offensive player of the year Joshua Kim of King University had 13 kills on Friday, but it wasn’t enough as second-seeded King lost to No. 3 Mount Olive in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

Mount Olive posted a 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15 victory over King just 13 days after losing a four-set match to the Tornado.

Kim was joined on the All-Conference Carolinas first-team by fellow King standout Noah Melendez. Suetonius Harris represented the Tornado (17-12) on the second team, while Jack Sarnowski was a third-team honoree.