LOCAL BRIEFS: King, UVa-Wise women collect wins

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Compton guides UPike to win

The team with the head coach from Grundy beat the team with the star player from Grundy.

Grundy High School graduate Tigh Compton was triumphant in his return to a gym in far Southwest Virginia as the second-year head coach at the University of Pikeville guided his squad to an 83-71 win over Emory & Henry College at the King Center.

The Bears are 6-0.

Emory & Henry (3-2) received 21 points and six rebounds from freshman Cade Looney, who also attended Grundy High School.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU dominates SoCon awards

The East Tennessee State football team brought out a plethora of Southern Conference football honors from this season.

ETSU junior running back Quay Holmes was chosen as the SoCon Player of the Year, leading all of FCS with 1,431 yards rushing, and his third in touchdowns with 16. Randy Sanders was chosen as the SoCon Coach of Year, leading the Buccaneers to the SoCon championship with an 10-1 record, while earning just their second-ever FCS home playoff game.