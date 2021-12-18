 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King, UVa-Wise swept on hardwood
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Chowan wins over King

King University placed three players in double figures, but it wasn’t enough as Chowan (5-4, 5-2) took an 82-62 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado on Saturday in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

Brianna Dunbar led King (7-3, 6-2) in scoring with 20 points as Ryleigh Fritz tallied 17 points and Trinity Lee 13 points.

Johnson scores 33 in UVa-Wise loss

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) scored a career-high 33 points, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise suffered an 86-78 loss to Catawba.

UVa-Wise (3-8) led by as many as 10 points against the nation’s 11th-ranked NCAA Division II team, but couldn’t hold on.

 

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls at Chowan

MJ Foust led four King double figure scorers with 14 points, but Chowan pulled away in the final seconds for a 79-76 Conference Carolinas victory over the Tornado.

Isaiah Curry added 13 points and joined with Foust with a team-high seven rebounds. Darren Howard tallied 11 points and Brandon Lambert tossed in 10 for King (5-5, 3-5).

Catawba overwhelms UVa-Wise

Catawba shot 48.1 percent from the field and had five players score in double digits in taking a 101-78 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (1-11) was led by Joel Pettiford’s 17 points and 13 rebounds.

 

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King post four titles

King University took four individual titles on Saturday at Emory & Henry as Deja Heatley (109) Dianna Holmes (116), Tiffany Baublitz (155) and Nia Crosdale (191) took titles.

 

