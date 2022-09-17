LOCAL BRIEFS: King tops Bobcats in 5-set thriller

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King squeaks past winless Bobcats

Hailee Blankenship had 17 kills and six assists and Julie Danner added 10 kills to lead King to a 16-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 Conference Carolinas victory at Lees-McRae on Friday night.

Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 36 assists and had 13 digs. Claire Wilson added 14 digs for the Tornado (7-6, 2-0).

UVa-Wise swept by Eagles

Bailey Conner had eight kills and six digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 South Atlantic Conference loss at Carson-Newman.

Kaylee Scarce added five kills and Lily Gutierrez tallied nine assists for the Highland Cavaliers (3-5, 0-4).

Wasps stung by Railsplitters

Camden Jones (Virginia High) had seven kills and 10 digs and Brianna Hogan added 13 kills in Emory & Henry’s 25-21, 25-21, 27-25 South Atlantic Conference loss at Lincoln Memorial.

Emory & Henry (1-10, 1-4) also received 15 assists and 12 digs from Payton Rolfsen.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Sanders leads King men on course

Sullivan Central graduate Mason Sanders finished 53rd to lead King to a ninth place finish in the Firetower Project in Boone, N.C. on Friday.

Josh Booher (John Battle) and Jordan Keith (Holston) finished second and third, respectively, for the Tornado.

All four top finishers for the King women are local graduates, led by Ashley Doyle (Science Hill), who had the best time for the Tornado. She was followed by Mandy Lowery (Sullivan East), Emily Ward (David Crockett) and Katy Daubert (Science Hill).

The King women placed eighth as a team in the event.